Baby Lilibet to get royal title after Charles becomes King? Experts answer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, baby Lilibet Diana, leads a very different life than the rest of her cousins.



For starters, she, like her brother Archie, does not have a royal title.

The Sussex baby was born in Santa Barbara, California, where her parents now live after stepping down as working royals.



According to royal expert and Town&Country magazine's Victoria Murphy, "As the daughter of a Duke, [Lili] could use Lady before her name just as Archie would have been entitled to use the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton. However, Harry and Meghan have chosen not to use these styles for either of their children when they announced their names to the world.

"When they did this for Archie, it was widely interpreted that they wanted him to have a normal life and were shunning the formalities a title can bring," she added.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter revealed if Lilibet would get a title when Charles becomes King.

"Depending on when that is, it will likely be a discussion held between Charles, William and the Sussexes as to whether or not they'd like Lili to be known as a princess," Arbiter said. "If they agree to it she would become HRH Princess Lilibet of Sussex—similar to HRH Princess Beatrice of York and HRH Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."