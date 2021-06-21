Brad Paisley says it is everyone’s ‘patriotic duty’ to get inoculated against COVID

Country singer Brad Paisley is encouraging his fans and followers to get the vaccinated against coronavirus to curb the spread of the disease.

While chatting on MSNBC’s Deadline, the Whiskey Lullaby singer opened up about a large chunk of the population’s hesitancy towards getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I feel like knowing my people, where I come from, I’m from West Virginia. A small town of 1200 people, this is the kind of community where immediately if a house is on fire, before the fire department can get there, there are a lot of people with buckets trying to put the fire out already,” said Paisley.

“They band together, they do what it takes to help their neighbor. So all my fans… They are seeing disinformation everywhere, and they are being told that the water doesn’t put the fire out. So it is a really strange thing to try to be louder than that disinformation,” shared the singer.

"I think that... When they realize that it is the patriotic thing, when they realize that this is for the greater good, they will do it,” he added.

"It is an interesting thing when you look at what happens and how this became what it is. I think back to the original anti-vaccine movement, which sort of started, I think, I could be wrong, but I see it as almost starting with the Hollywood elite that didn’t want their kids vaccinated because of a bunked report," the singer said.

"I think that there is a level of reaching these folks that you have to say look, the way to be the most productive citizen, the way to be the person that helps, is to get this. The patriotic thing is when you raise your arm and say ‘America, get a shot in it. That is the way that you are the most patriotic,” he added.