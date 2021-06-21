PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz granted interim bail till July 10

LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court has granted interim bail to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice President Hamza Shahbaz till July 10 in a sugar scandal case.



Shahbaz was summoned by the FIA ​​tomorrow and Hamza on June 24 ​for investigation in the sugar scandal.

The PML-N president and vice-president arrived at the sessions court in Lahore with their lawyers to obtain interim bail on Monday. A large number of PML-N workers were also present outside the sessions court.

In a petition filed through Advocate Amjad Pervez, the FIA ​​and others have been made respondents. The petition states that the FIA ​​has registered a baseless case on money laundering charges.



The petitioner said that an FIA summons had been sent on June 22 for investigation into the case, while NAB has already filed a reference on money laundering allegations. "After NAB's failure, FIA started a baseless investigation," it is argued in the petition.

Petitioner Shahbaz requested that interim bail be granted in the FIA ​​case.

The court approved the bail pleas and granted interim bail till July 10.