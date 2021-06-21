PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz granted interim bail till July 10

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court has granted interim bail to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice President Hamza Shahbaz till July 10 in a sugar scandal case.
Shahbaz was summoned by the FIA tomorrow and Hamza on June 24 for investigation in the sugar scandal.
The PML-N president and vice-president arrived at the sessions court in Lahore with their lawyers to obtain interim bail on Monday. A large number of PML-N workers were also present outside the sessions court.
In a petition filed through Advocate Amjad Pervez, the FIA and others have been made respondents. The petition states that the FIA has registered a baseless case on money laundering charges.
The petitioner said that an FIA summons had been sent on June 22 for investigation into the case, while NAB has already filed a reference on money laundering allegations. "After NAB's failure, FIA started a baseless investigation," it is argued in the petition.
Petitioner Shahbaz requested that interim bail be granted in the FIA case.
The court approved the bail pleas and granted interim bail till July 10.