Afghan withdrawal: PM Imran Khan’s UK visit postponed

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the UK, scheduled next month, has been postponed due to internal security, political and regional situation, informed sources told Geo News.

The premier was expected to leave for the UK on the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first week of July.

According to sources, the prime minister has decided to postpone the visit citing important issues which he would like to monitor himself.

"PM Imran Khan will himself monitor the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan," they added.

On June 7, PM Johnson held a telephonic discussion with his Pakistani counterpart and invited him to visit the UK.

The Pakistani premier was also scheduled to watch the cricket match between Pakistan and England.

The source had said that the PM may watch Pakistan play against England either in Cardiff on July 8 or in London at Lord’s on July 10.

This would have been Imran Khan’s first visit to the UK as prime minister.