Meghan Markle and Harry’s son Archie is becoming an avid reader, duchess reveals

Meghan Markle is shedding light on her first ever children's book The Bench and how she wrote it for her and Prince Harry's son Archie.



While in conversation with NPR’s Weekend Edition, the Duchess of Sussex revealed how her new book is highly adored by her son Archie who is growing up to become an avid reader.

"Archie loves the book. He has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'Again, again’,” she shared.

"Now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you,' feels amazing," she went on to say.

The former actor also spoke about how she wanted to make sure every detail of the book was spot on so her son was able to spot the relatable parts.

"Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me. I knew our son would notice all those elements. And he loves it,” she said.