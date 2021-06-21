Prince Harry agreed for Oprah interview right after royals stripped away his titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped jaws with bombshell after bombshell against the Firm during their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



Reports have disclosed now that the Duke of Sussex decided to dish the dirt in public against his family only 24 hours after he was stripped off his military titles.

Per sources, this could have been the young prince's way of retaliating against the Firm for taking away his titles a year after he and his wife parted ways with the family.

The duke was stripped of the titles of Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

An insider chatted with The Sun and revealed: "There was a bust-up just before Oprah but it wasn’t to do with Archie’s title. That had been known and discussed for quite a while.”

“Harry and Meghan were very cross before Oprah because the final Megxit separation had just been signed off which included Harry not keeping military roles,” shared the insider.

“That was what made him so angry. He’s very emotional and his military roles were very important to him given that he served,” they added.