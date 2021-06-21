 
Mon Jun 21, 2021
Jennifer Lopez shows off her best weekend looks in stylish outfit

Jennifer Lopez shows off her best weekend looks in stylish outfit

Jennifer Lopez mesmerised fans with her amazing beauty as she shared new photos to show off her weekend fashion, looking smashing in gorgeous outfit amid renewed relationship with Ben Affleck.

The superstar left fans awe-struck as she rocked orange skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with metallic gold boots and a white blouse, giving fans major style envy.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her best weekend looks in stylish outfit

The 51-year-old singer/actress left her locks loose upon her shoulders to give a perfect look to her charming personality.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her best weekend looks in stylish outfit

Jennifer Lopez's latest styling session comes weeks after her renewed relationship with Ben Affleck. The couple are reportedly discussing summer plans as they want to spend more time together.

