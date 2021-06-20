Henry Golding reminisces over shift in perspective after welcoming Fatherhood

Henry Golding recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his experiences becoming a father and the perspective shift it brought along with it.

The star got candid during his interview with Good Morning America and was even quoted saying, “It puts everything in perspective. It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life.”

“We were like, 'Ah, we don't want to put her on social media too much', 'I just want to share my joy of this tiny little person that's brought so much joy to our lives. There's nothing wrong with that'. “

“I think she felt really comfortable, of course, sort of sharing her experience. It's so important for her to share her experience as a new mother, especially all the challenges that come with that.”