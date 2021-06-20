Demi Lovato addresses the 'real' cause of 2018 overdose

Award winning singer and songwriter Demi Lovato recently weighed in on the real reason for the ‘scary’ 2018 overdose.

The star got candid over it all during her interview with Audacy Check In.

She was quoted saying, “I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with. I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be.”

In the end it was rehab that helped Lovato realize the importance of “living your truth and not suppressing yourself. You can only carry on like that for so long before it comes spilling out and manifesting, sometimes negatively, in other ways.”

