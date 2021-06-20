 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
June 20, 2021

Dwyane Johnson’s kids shower him in oatmeal for Father’s Day

Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Hollywood actor Dwyane Johnson recently played in oatmeal in celebration for Father’s Day with his daughters Tia and Jasmine.

The actor turned to Instagram to show off the kitchen special and captioned it to say, “Daddy watch… HAPPY FRIDAY!! *makes it rain with oatmeal confetti What a fun surprise for daddy to walk in on This is one of the many reasons why I created @Teremana”

“Hey, they ain’t little forever so let’s make a fun mess…that mommy can clean up Happy Father’s Day weekend and I will be pouring early shots for us tonight”.

Check it out below:


