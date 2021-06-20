Prince William, Kate Middleton mark Father's Day with royal family collage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their lineage on Father's Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account has just shared a clip featuring never-before-seen photos of William holding Louis and being hugged by George and Charlotte.

The picture collage also featured Prince Charles with William and Harry as young boys in Scotland, and the Queen and Prince Philip with their grandchildren.

In another photo, Kate was spotted walking down the aisle as a bride with her father.

Take a look:







