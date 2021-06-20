 
close
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton mark Father's Day with royal family collage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark Fathers Day with royal family collage
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark Father's Day with royal family collage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their lineage on  Father's Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account has just shared a clip featuring never-before-seen photos of William holding Louis and being hugged by George and Charlotte.

The picture collage also featured Prince Charles with William and Harry as young boys in Scotland, and the Queen and Prince Philip with their grandchildren.

In another photo, Kate was spotted walking down the aisle as a bride with her father.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment