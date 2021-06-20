‘Sussex Survivors’: Harry, Meghan were scorned by ex-staffers using insulting hashtags

The royal staff's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been brought to light in a new book.



The updated edition of Robert Lacey's book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, reveals how the royal staff used to jokingly use the hashtag #FreeHarry as a way to mock Meghan after her alleged bullying behavior.

Lacey also wrote that even though most of the staff of the royal family stays for years, the personal staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex desperately looked for a way out.

Furhermore, it was revealed that those who managed to leave reportedly became part of an informal fraternity called the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’.