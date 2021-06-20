 
close
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

‘Sussex Survivors’: Harry, Meghan were scorned by ex-staffers using insulting hashtags

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021

The royal staff's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been brought to light in a new book.

The updated edition of Robert Lacey's book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, reveals how the royal staff used to jokingly use the hashtag #FreeHarry as a way to mock Meghan after her alleged bullying behavior.

Lacey also wrote that even though most of the staff of the royal family stays for years, the personal staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex desperately looked for a way out.

Furhermore, it was revealed that those who managed to leave reportedly became part of an informal fraternity called the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’.

Latest News

More From Entertainment