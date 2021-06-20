Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly moving out of Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be looking for a new place for them to live.



Even though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children already move back and forth in their two homes, it seems like they are getting ready to add another property to the list.

The Daily Mail reported that the Cambridges are reportedly eyeing Berkshire as their next place of residence as they search for schools in the area for their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The duchess was raised in Berkshire where her parents Carole and Michael Middleton also currently reside at the Bucklebury Manor and this could be the reason for their potential move.

They are presently residing in London at Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A and also have a separate home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.