Britney Spears has no idea when she will perform again amid conservatorship battle

American singer Britney Spears is unsure of when she will be able to take the stage to perform again amidst her court-ordered conservatorship.

Turning to her social media, the pop icon answered questions from fans, one of which included when she will be able to perform again.

"Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So," Spears, 39, said in the video.

The singer's last performance was in October 2018 at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, at the end of her Piece of Me world tour.