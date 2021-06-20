 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Piers Morgan disses Meghan Markle once again ahead of her upcoming interview

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021

British media personality Piers Morgan is mocking Meghan Markle in a fresh attack on her once more. 

Hours before the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming interview about her new children’s book, The Bench, the former host of Good Morning Britain has launched another attack.

Morgan took to Twitter and reiterated that he had quit ITV over his refusal to apologize for the blunt words he used for Meghan following her Oprah Winfrey interview.

"ITV didn't get rid of me. I left GMB because I declined to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio. But I still work for ITV, as you'll see tomorrow when my Life Stories show with @Joancollinsdbe airs at 9pm,” he wrote.

The disgraced presenter's tweet came as response to a comment by an online user, saying: "But you're not being urged to 'be gotten rid of' the guy was referencing when ITV got rid of you...which they did! And you go on about virtue signalling!! Give me strength."

