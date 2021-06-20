Prince Charles to never let Harry, Meghan’s kids inherit their titles: source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet seem to be losing all hope of ever being referred to as prince or princess, even after their grandpa Prince Charles takes the crown.



The Daily Mail published a report that states that Prince Charles is determined to slim down the monarchy once he takes over the throne from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

This was disclosed by sources within the palace who said that the Prince of Wales told his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, that he will make amends in key documents once he is the monarch that would prevent his grandson from inheriting the title of prince.

“Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King,” said the insider.

The claims have understandably worsened Harry and Meghan’s ties with the Firm.

According to Charles’ plan, only the immediate family members would be receiving the titles along with financial and police support that is paid for the taxpayers.