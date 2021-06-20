Brad Pitt’s son Knox is his spitting image as he steps out with mum Angelina Jolie

American superstar Angelina Jolie is hailed far and wide for being a doting and hands-on mother to her kids by frequently spending time with them on their outdoor adventures.



On her most recent outing with her sons, Pax, 17 and Knox, 12, fans couldn’t help but wonder that her youngest child was a spitting image of his father Brad Pitt.

The pre-teen arrived with his mum and brother at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper West side neighbourhood, looking just like his superstar dad’s mini-me.

Knox wore a super-casual look with a white ‘Paris Fashion Week’ hoodie, black pants and grey Converse sneakers. Meanwhile his brother donned a plaid dress shirt and jeans.

Jolie, on the other hand, dropped jaws in a long black dress with a brown shoulder bag and black pumps.

