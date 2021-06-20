Chris Pratt sends love to Varun Dhawan as they exchange pleasantries on Twitter

Varun Dhawan received an abundance of love when he commented on one of the videos of Chris Pratt

Hollywood and Bollywood seem to be having a major crossover after Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan had a wholesome Twitter exchange.

The Student of the Year actor received an abundance of love when he commented on one of the videos of the Avengers: Endgame actor.

Pratt posted a teaser for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War, to which Dhawan commented: "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar. Looks legit."

Pratt tweeted: "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn.”

Dhawan responded: "All love brothaa."



