Billie Eilish reveals experience of making first music album

American music sensation Billie Eilish is most popular among music lovers but the 19-year-old singer was not too fond of the time when she was working on her debut album.

Billie Eilish, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, went to the extent of saying that she hated every second of working on the debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? even though she earned part of her recognition from the album which set the tone for her resounding successes in the music industry.

“I hated every second of it,” she told said Rolling Stone. “I hated writing. I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would’ve done anything else. I remember thinking there’s no way I’m making another album after this. Absolutely not.”

It could have been constant demands and interferences from the label along with stressful deadlines that have led the singer to view the work from such a point of view. However, she has changed it now as she is working on her second album with a new approach.

What is this approach for Happier Than Ever? She has to explain, “No one has a say anymore. It’s literally me and Finneas and no one else.”

Billie Eilish is going to drop her second album Happier Than Ever on July 30th.