Sat Jun 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Demi Lovato addresses intentions behind creating ‘4D with Demi Lovato’

Sat, Jun 19, 2021
Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and got candid about their true intentions for the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

Lovato got candid over it all during an interview with Audacy Check In and admitted, “You know podcasting seems to be the ‘cool new thing’ and everybody has a podcast and so I thought ‘what is a cool way that I could continue my self-exploration and this journey of self-development’. I also wondered, ‘What better way to continue [than] through a podcast.”


