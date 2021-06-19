Demi Lovato addresses family’s ‘incredible job’ with they/them pronouns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Demi Lovato recently shed light on the “incredible job” their family is doing when trying to incorporate they/them pronouns within their daily vocabulary.
The singer got candid about their family’ ongoing adjustment period during an interview with the YouTube Audacy Check In and admitted, “I've noticed - especially my older sister Dallas - I've noticed ... her using 'them' and 'they,' and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying.”
“My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually. Just because I think your friends are the ones who you're more likely to be like, '[expletive]!' So I'm like, look, you can still call me '[expletive]'.”