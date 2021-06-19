 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
June 19, 2021

Demi Lovato addresses family’s ‘incredible job’ with they/them pronouns

Demi Lovato addresses family’s ‘incredible job’ with they/them pronouns

Demi Lovato recently shed light on the “incredible job” their family is doing when trying to incorporate they/them pronouns within their daily vocabulary.

The singer got candid about their family’ ongoing adjustment period during an interview with the YouTube Audacy Check In and admitted, “I've noticed - especially my older sister Dallas - I've noticed ... her using 'them' and 'they,' and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying.”

“My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually. Just because I think your friends are the ones who you're more likely to be like, '[expletive]!' So I'm like, look, you can still call me '[expletive]'.”

Check it out below:



