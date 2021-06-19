Priyanka Chopra flaunts new summer tattoo, pays tribute to beloved pets: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra flaunts new summer tattoo, pays tribute to beloved pets

Priyanka Chopra is living her London summer dream.

The actor, who is currently staying in England for her work commitments, took some me-time in a spa.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, the 38-year-old gave fans a sneak peek into her latest 'summer' tattoo featuring three paws.

The Quantico star's new ink is a tribute to her pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda, all of whom she shares with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

"Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet," Priyanka captioned the clip while she flaunted her newly pained toenails.

Take a look:



