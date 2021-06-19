 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
June 19, 2021

Priyanka Chopra flaunts new summer tattoo, pays tribute to beloved pets: See Photo

Sat, Jun 19, 2021
Priyanka Chopra is living her London summer dream.

The actor, who is currently staying in England for her work commitments, took some me-time in a spa.

 Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, the 38-year-old gave fans a sneak peek into her latest 'summer' tattoo featuring three paws.

The Quantico star's new ink is a tribute to her pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda, all of whom she shares with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

"Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet," Priyanka captioned the clip while she flaunted her newly pained toenails.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra flaunts new summer tattoo, pays tribute to beloved pets: See Photo


