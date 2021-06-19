Meghan Markle to discuss ‘The Bench’ in first TV appearance since welcoming Lilibet

Meghan Markle is gearing up to give her first interview since she gave birth to her and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



She will be making an appearance on NPR with Samantha Balaban to discuss her new children’s book, The Bench, said royal editor Omid Scobie.

As per Scobie, who co-wrote the Sussex biography Finding Freedom, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex's interview will air on Sunday between 8am to 10 am E.T.

Following the birth of her second child, the former actor released her debut children’s book which came from a poem that she penned for her husband Prince Harry not long after they welcomed their firstborn, Archie.

Meghan's book has reached the top of the New York Times’ Bestseller list of children’s picture books since it was released.

After the praise she received, Meghan issued a message of gratitude to her supporters on the Archewell website, saying that her story encircling fathers and sons is showing “another side of masculinity.”

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” said Meghan.

“In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike,” she added.