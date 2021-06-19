After nearly three months, Pakistan posts lowest COVID-19 death toll in a single day

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan has been steadily declining, with only 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of deaths per day from the virus in three months.



According to the National Command and Operation Centre's daily COVID-19 report, 46,269 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 991 people tested positive.

The rate of positive cases stands at 2.14% on the official portal.







The death toll from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country is the lowest in a single day since March 21. On March 21, 20 deaths were reported from the virus.

The total number of deaths so far has reached 21,940 and the total number of cases has reached 947,218, while 889,787 people have recovered from the virus so far.



The number of total active cases stands at 35,491.