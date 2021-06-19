Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter announces happy news

The bliss of being a mother for the first time is the greatest blessing a woman can wish for. American actress Kaitlynn Carter currently feels the joy of the upcoming baby.

The 32-year-actress who was previously romantically involved with American pop singer Miley Cyrus announced the big happy news on social media that she is going to be a mother for the first time.

Kaitlynn Carter shared the news with her fans in a subtle way on Instagram as she posted a silhouette of herself revealing her baby bump while standing next to her boyfriend.

The snaps which she posted on social media shows her and her boyfriend like shadows against a rock wall. To keep her fans guessing, she left the caption space empty. She put a black heart emoji to serve as a caption.



Making out what the picture meant, her celebrity friends and fans poured in messages of congratulations.

Kaitlynn Carter is dating Kristopher for more than a year now. People near her say that the actress is overjoyed nowadays to become a new mom.



Earlier, she entered a serious relationship of marriage with Brody Jenner after he proposed to her in 2016. But, the pair decided to split after five years with mutual consent in August 2019. Later, she started having party time with Miley Cyrus. However, she soon called it quits in September 2019.

Later, Kaitlynn Carter set the record straight for her two-month relationship with Miley Cyrus by terming the time with the singer “a profound journey of self-discovery,” and not just a “same-sex affair.”