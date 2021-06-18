Prince Harry condemned for not visiting Queen Elizabeth after grandfather's burial

Prince Harry was condemned by a US columnist for not meeting Queen Elizabeth privately "before and after" the Prince Philip's funeral.

Writing in New York Post, Maureen Callahan criticized the Duke of Sussex for not visiting his grandmother privately.

"Harry, once the Queen’s favourite grandchild, never visited with her privately before or after the recent burial of her husband, Prince Philip,"She wrote.



Philip died on April 7 months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades with their Oprah Winfrey interview in March.



Harry traveled to the UK alone to attend the funeral of his grandfather while Meghan stayed in the US with their son because she was pregnant with the couple's second child.

Prince Harry was pictured with Kate Middleton and Prince William and some other members of his family after the funeral. He left for the US a day after the funeral to reunite with his family.



