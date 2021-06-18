Kylie Jenner weighs in on insecurity over ‘small lips’

Kylie Jenner recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about all of her body image insecurities.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star got candid about it all during her interview with TV show host Andy Cohen and was quoted saying, “I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips.”

“I had really small lips and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my god, you’re such a good kisser but you have such small lips' or something like that.”

“From then on I felt unkissable. I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. I got an obsession with makeup because I would overline my lips and it would just make me feel confident.”