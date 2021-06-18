Meghan Markle touches on getting ‘forced apart’ from Prince Harry in 2020

Meghan Markle recently weighed in on the one thing that helped her get through her 2020 separation from Prince Harry.

The former royal got candid about her year-long separation in an annual review for The Mayhew Foundation.

There she was quoted saying, “When I reflect on 2020, I always come back to the importance of community and connection," the Duchess of Sussex wrote in her.”

“We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis. For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side.”