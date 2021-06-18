Angelina Jolie turns to courts amid Brad Pitt custody drama: report

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been making a number of legal moves under the radar against Brad Pitt and a source recently shed light on it all.

News regarding Jolie’s recent legal move has been brought forward by a source close to US Magazine.

The insider was quoted telling the outlet, “The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on.”

“The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally. Three of the children have asked to testify. To make any of the children endure what may be a futile and void proceeding is beyond unjustified. It is cruel.”