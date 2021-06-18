Scarlett Johansson weighs in on ‘disrespectful’ treatment as ‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson recently got candid about the horrendously sexist treatment her Black Widow used to receive.

The actor got candid about her disdain over the sexist characterization during a chat with Page Six.

There she started off by addressing the Iron Man sequel and was quoted saying, “I mean, you look back at ‘Iron Man 2’ and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know?”

“Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of [expletive], really. And Tony [Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr.] even refers to her as something like that at one point. What does he say? ‘I want some’.”

However, “Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it’s been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it’s pretty cool.”