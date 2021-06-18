Billie Eilish addresses the real reason celebs don’t entertain requests

Billie Eilish recently reminisced over her rise to fame as well as the real reason celebrities are unable to give fans whatever they want.



The singer got candid during her interview with Rolling Stone and was quoted saying, “It's sad because I can't give the fans everything they want. The bigger I've gotten, the more I understand why [my favorite celebrities] couldn't do all the things I wanted them to do. It wouldn't make sense to people who aren't in this world.”

“If I said what I was thinking right now, [the fans] would feel the same way I did when I was 11. They'd be like, 'It would be so easy. You could just do it.' No. It's crazy the amount of things you don't think about before it's right in front of you.”

However, songwriting is the only medium, under which she makes sure to stay authentic. “I went through some crazy [expletive], and it really affected me and made me not want to go near anyone ever.”