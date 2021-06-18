 
Fri Jun 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 18, 2021

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly are 'inseparable,' want to get married soon

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 18, 2021

An engagement might be on the cards soon for Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly want to take the plunge and start their life together very soon. 

Because they have found love in each other, an engagement might be on the cards soon. 

“MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn't seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“Their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families,” the source said.

In February, a separate insider told of the potential engagement, “An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together. MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time.”

