Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott have developed 'new energy' after New York trip

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are taking a step ahead in their relationship.

According to a source close to Kylie, the parents of three-year-old Stormi have rekindled 'different energy' after taking a trip together to New York.

"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the insider says. "Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together."

The duo shares immense love towards one another and is really happy in the place they are right now, the source reveals.

"They never put any pressure on their relationship," the source adds. "The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them."

The comments come after Travis publically showcased his love for Kylie at the New York benefit.

"Wifey, I love you so much," said Travis.

