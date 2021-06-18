Meghan Markle pens emotional note for royal patronage's annual year review

Meghan Markle said it was the love for animals that led to her having some semblance in 2020

Meghan Markle penned a heartwarming note sharing how she managed to cope up with the dilemma of being forced to live apart from her family as the pandemic spread across the world.



The Duchess of Sussex said it was the love for animals that led to her having some semblance in 2020.

In her foreword for The Mayhew Foundation’s annual year in review, Meghan wrote, “When I reflect on 2020, I always come back to the importance of community and connection. We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis."

Mayhew, an animal rescue foundation in the UK, has Meghan as its patron since 2019.

“For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side. Mayhew — and thousands of small, community organizations like them — will continue to listen, adapt their services, and provide the resources that people and pets need to stay together and persevere through hardships," the mom of two added.



Meghan went on to highlight her hopes of the patronage as the world defeats the pandemic.

“As we collectively build to the future, my sincere hope is that we do so with ongoing support and appreciation for organizations like Mayhew, who continue their vital work in days of crisis and in days of calm,” she continued. “Their commitment to the cause of animal welfare is steadfast and their effect on our community wellbeing is self-evident.”