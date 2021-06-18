Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott have 'different energy' as they rekindle romance

Former flames Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have grown close as they take on a "new energy".

A source told People that after the Kylie Cosmetics founder flew to New York to support the Out West rapper at the Parson’s Benefit, there seems to be “a different energy” between the two, one that is bringing them close to each other.

"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the insider says.

"Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together."

"They never put any pressure on their relationship," the source adds.

"The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them."

The two had reignited romance rumours after they were spotted getting affectionate with each other at the event.

It was reported that the former couple “held hands” and posed for photos together.

"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," said the source, who added that "they were holding hands."