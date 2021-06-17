Jonas Brothers: 'Remember This' tour debuts on Friday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jonas Brothers on Thursday announced that their much anticipated tour "Remember This" debuts on Friday.
Using their Instagram page on Thursday, the band said "Remember This" would debut on Friday 18th June during the US Olympic Team Trials.
They said their performance would be aired on NBC at 10 pm ET
The United States is returning to normalcy after a large portion of the population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.