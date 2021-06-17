 
close
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Jonas Brothers: 'Remember This' tour debuts on Friday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021
Jonas Brothers: Remember This tour debuts on Friday

Jonas Brothers on Thursday  announced that their much anticipated  tour "Remember This" debuts on Friday.

Using their  Instagram page on Thursday, the band said "Remember This" would debut on Friday 18th June during the US Olympic Team Trials.

Jonas Brothers: Remember This tour debuts on Friday

They said their performance would be aired on NBC at 10 pm ET

The United States is returning to normalcy after a large portion of the population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Latest News

More From Entertainment