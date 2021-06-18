Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photo of her old days in wake of England's first Euro win

Victoria Beckham has shared a mesmerising photo of her old days, looking unrecognizable in a pair of mini white shorts and a red tank top while cheering her hubby David Beckham at a football game in the hot sunny day in London.

The fashion sensation, who shares four children with former football player David Beckham, has uploaded a snap of her pleasant moments as a cheerful football wife in the wake of England's first Euro win.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer, formerly known as the ultimate WAG of the 2000s, took to her Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture to tribute triumphant British footballers.

The mum-of-four wrote on the photo: "On a hot sunny day in London today watching the football, (well not really but @davidbeckham and the boys are) wanted to contribute so decided to share."

In the photo, the fashionista looks stunning with long hair extensions and blonde highlights, wearing top with the logo 'England Rocks' on it.

In the 2000s, Victoria Beckham and Cheryl were often spotted together cheering on their footballer hubbies.