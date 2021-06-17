 
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Billie Eilish graces the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021
Billie Eilish graces the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

American singer Billie Eilish on Thursday treated her millions of fans with  multiple new pictures  from her latest photo-shoot.

The shoot was done for  the cover of Rolling Stones which also published an interview of the singer.

More than seven million people liked her  pictures shared on the singer's Instagram page.

Eilish talked about her music, personal life and family in her interview in which her fans think she needed to address some rumors that started swirling after one of her pictures posted on Instagram.


