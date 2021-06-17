Billie Eilish graces the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

American singer Billie Eilish on Thursday treated her millions of fans with multiple new pictures from her latest photo-shoot.

The shoot was done for the cover of Rolling Stones which also published an interview of the singer.

More than seven million people liked her pictures shared on the singer's Instagram page.

Eilish talked about her music, personal life and family in her interview in which her fans think she needed to address some rumors that started swirling after one of her pictures posted on Instagram.



























