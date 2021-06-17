Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, match no 26

KARACHI: Table-toppers Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi today (Thursday) in a contest that is expected to generate exciting action.



The "Yellow Storm" are behind United in the table, as they have 10 points from nine matches while the two-time champions, on the other hand, are the best side in the tournament so far, with 12 points.

On Tuesday, Zalmi made short work of the Kings. Zalmi bowlers picked apart the Kings batting line, setting them up for an easy win after dismissing the opposition for a modest 108 runs.

United, on the other hand, also beat the Kings by successfully chasing an impressive 191-run target. Iftikhar and Munro led the attack against the Kings.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 6pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL's sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

