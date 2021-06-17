Prince William may take away stepmom Camilla’s royal titles in the future

Camilla Parker Bowles' royal title may fall at risk if she lives to see her stepson Prince William become the monarch.



Many have been drawing conjecture about whether or not the Duchess of Cornwall—who refused to take the title of the Princess of Wales out of respect for the late Princess Diana—will turn down the title of Queen consort once her husband Prince Charles becomes the king, in order to avoid public outrage.

However, she would still be the Queen legally and in symbolic element but would not use it as the official title.

Furthermore, if she outlives her husband and has to see her step-son Prince William take the throne, then she will have to accept the title that he gives to her.

According to past traditions in the royal family, mothers of reigning monarchs are called the Queen dowager.

Royal expert and writer Lauren Cahn wrote for the Reader’s Digest and said that the Duke of Cambridge could easily take away his step-mom’s title when he becomes king, if he desires.

“If Camilla outlives Charles after Charles becomes King, Camilla will remain Princess Camilla unless William decides otherwise. When William becomes King, he can decide if he wants to bestow the title of Queen Mother on his stepmother, Camilla,” wrote Cahn.

“Since they seem to have a good relationship, it’s likely that William will do this, but only time will tell,” she added.