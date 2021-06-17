Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decaled ‘most respected royals’ despite drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hands-down one of the British royal family's most discussed members.



In spite of the couple having a huge number of detractors, there is a large chunk of the public that greatly admires the two for the way they have stood for what was right against a centuries-old institution.

A new survey claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were declared the royals most worthy of respect, right after Queen Elizabeth II.

Conducted amongst 13 to 25-year-olds, the survey gave 26 percent votes to the monarch and 21 percent to Harry and Meghan.

Following the Sussexes were Prince William and Kate Middleton with 11 percent votes.

Respondents of the study revealed they were big fans of Harry and Meghan as “they are brave and resilient - even when things go wrong, they carry on”, per a report by The Independent.

The study was conducted by charity Stem4 that aims to raise awareness for positive mental health in teenagers.

CEO of the charity, Dr. Nihara Krause issued a statement saying: “To earn the respect of young people today you don’t need to earn a fortune or have good looks.”

“It’s far more important that you show bravery, resilience and compassion for others and for nature. Those are certainly qualities the Queen shares with some of the other names on the list such as David Attenborough and Marcus Rashford,” she added.