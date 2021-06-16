 
close
Wed Jun 16, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Report says Meghan Markle likely to visit UK with Prince Harry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Report says Meghan Markle likely to visit UK with Prince Harry

Prince Harry would not be alone on his next visit to the United Kingdom , a report said on Wednesday.

According to the  report, the Duke of Sussex would be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie during his visit to the UK for the unveiling of the statue of his mom Princess Diana.

This was revealed by Radar Online which said  Meghan  doesn't want Harry  to be alone in the UK because of the couple's tensions with the royal family.

Quoting sources, the outlet reported, "Meghan knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone and doesn’t want that to happen again." 

The sources said, "Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact.

While quote sources close to the royal couple, the publication said  Meghan and Harry have denied the Duchess will travel to London.

Latest News

More From Entertainment