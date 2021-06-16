Report says Meghan Markle likely to visit UK with Prince Harry

Prince Harry would not be alone on his next visit to the United Kingdom , a report said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Duke of Sussex would be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie during his visit to the UK for the unveiling of the statue of his mom Princess Diana.

This was revealed by Radar Online which said Meghan doesn't want Harry to be alone in the UK because of the couple's tensions with the royal family.

Quoting sources, the outlet reported, "Meghan knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone and doesn’t want that to happen again."

The sources said, "Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact.

While quote sources close to the royal couple, the publication said Meghan and Harry have denied the Duchess will travel to London.

