Olivia Rodrigo bags multiple records for ‘Sour’ debut album

Olivia Rodrigo has officially managed to hold onto the number one spot on Stone’s Artists 500 Charts for a total of three consecutive weeks.

The singer managed this feat due to the overwhelming love her debut album Sour received from the fanbase.

According to Rolling Stone, the star accumulated over 171 million streams and 141,600 album-quivalent unit hits.

