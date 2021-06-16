Diana would’ve been ‘thrilled’ about Harry’s move across the pond

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the United States had irked quite a few people. However, the one person who would have cheered them on would have been the late Princess Diana.



Princess of Wales' voice coach, Stewart Pearce spoke to Us Weekly about how the People’s Princess would have been “thrilled” about her youngest son’s decision to step down as a royal and move across the pond.

“I believe that she would be absolutely thrilled [with both boys] because that was her nature. She wasn’t down in the dumps,” he said.

“She was a person who loved humor, who loved the levity of life, who loved expanding through life,” Pearce added.

“She was talking about buying a property in Malibu [saying] that would be ‘really great’ for the boys to have freedom so that they could surf. Because they’re both very sporty, you know, but they could surf, they could roller blade, they could Frisbee. So, she’d be in complete favor,” he added.

Pearce further explained how the move to US could be Harry’s way of honouring his mother’s legacy.

“They’re really taking on so much of what her legacy is, to bring liberation to the disenfranchised, the disassociated, the LGBTQ+ community, [the] Black Lives Matter [and] Me Too [movements],” he shared.

“All of this is within the understanding of what liberation she wanted to bring about in the sense of using her position as an egalitarian or humanitarian role, because people looked on her as being of iconic status the most,” said the royal expert.

“[Diana] wanted to use that position in a really positive way to say, ‘Look, if I can support this, then there’s no reason why the collective can’t move into support of this very genuine, authentic, integral process that brings about the liberation of human spirit,’” he added.