Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'can’t keep their hands off of each other'

'There’s no question about it, they are totally into each other,' said a source of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be head over heels in love with each other, amid their make-out video going viral.

The couple seem inseparable, unable to "keep their hands off of each other" according to an source.

“Some people think the video was a setup, something they may have planned, but nope, they just got caught making out," said an insider.

“It proves that this romance is still at the exciting, early stages. There’s no question about it, they are totally into each other,” the source continued.

Affleck and Lopez reunited after 17 years.

The duo was engaged to each other in 2002 after parting ways in 2004 citing unnecessary media attention.