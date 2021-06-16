Meghan Markle's mother had special role to play in Lilibet's birth

Doria Ragland has been helping Meghan Markle's family adjust with a newborn and a toddler

Doria Ragland had a special role to play in welcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry daughter, Lilibet Diana.



The Duchess’ mother has been helping the family adjust with a newborn and a toddler.

ITV Royal Rota podcast host Lizzie Robinson revealed, “She's sort of a key figure for them. Perhaps not to be nodded to in the name, I thought was quite surprising.

"Especially given how personal the names were and the family links,” she added.

Earlier, Meghan gave a subtle nod to Doria with Lili’s name. According to the Duchess herself, Doria used to call her by the nickname 'flower' in the childhood.

Doria is quite close to Harry, Meghan and Archie and said to have visited the Sussex family numerous times since they arrived in the US.