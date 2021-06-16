Princess Diana fails to bring Prince Harry, William together after rift

It is unlikely that Prince Harry, William will have mended their ties till Princess Diana's memorial unveiling

Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony will see Prince Harry and William coming together.



However, it is unlikely that the two will have mended their ties till then completely.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, "I am sure Harry will be there and put on a good show with William. You can’t repair a relationship overnight so whether they try or not remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, a royal insider said Harry and William might make separate addresses at the ceremony.

“They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them,” said the source.

“There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now. The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses,” they concluded.