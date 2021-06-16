Ana de Armas finds new beau Paul Boukadakis as her ex Ben Affleck returns to Jennifer Lopez

Ana de Armas has reportedly been dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis since his ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck returned to his old lover Jennifer Lopez.



The 'No Time To Die' star, who dated Affleck after they met on the set of thriller 'Deep Water' in early 2020, has found her new beau, according to reports.

The Bond girl has been enjoying the company of handsome tech exec Boukadakis for a few months.



A media outlet, citing source, reported that Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. "Things are going well between the new couple, and he has already introduced de Armas to members of his family"

Paul, 37, who is based in Austin, splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has reportedly been spending a lot of time with Ana.

The 33-year-old Cuban born actress' new beau was co-founder and CEO at Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017 to add video collaboration. He became Tinder’s VP of special initiatives and has been working to create content for the site including the platform’s 'Swipe Night'.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck's love life is once again a hot topic after recent sightings with his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

Ana has a home in Venice Beach, California near Santa Monica. Her next film is The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Ben and Ana split earlier this year after making the thriller 'Deep Water' in 2020.

Ben Affleck has now reunited with his Gigli co-star Jennifer Lopez. Last week it was claimed that the two were discussing 'settling down.'