Tue Jun 15, 2021
June 15, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski believes This is 40 movie mistreated Megan Fox’s character

Tue, Jun 15, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski said that the movie This Is 40  mistreated Megan Fox’s character.

According to Page Six, the model, while speaking to Amy Schumer, was full of compliments of the movie saying that it was “very spot-on” but added that it did not do justice to Fox’s character.

"I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it, [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly," the model said.

"Oh, that movie is not aging well?" Schumer asked.

"That movie is not aging well," Ratajkowski responded.

Fox’s character, Desi works as an escort in order to fund her lavish lifestyle.

She is forced to make the revelation when she is accused of stealing money from the boutique where she works.

Throughout the film she is consistently objectified which is what Ratajkowski is referring to. 

