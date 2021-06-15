Kevin Hart rallies against cancel culture: ‘Shut up!’

Kevin Hart himself was also ensnared in a controversy over his past homophobic tweets

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart is coming all guns blazing against cancel culture.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, the Jumanji actor, 41, criticized the internet trend and said, “Shut the [expletive] up.”

Hart claims that all things that were once considered amusing or accepted, are now “cancellable.”

“If you allow it to have an effect on you, it will. Personally? That’s not how I operate. I understand people are human. Everyone can change,” he said.

The comedian himself was also ensnared in a controversy over his past homophobic tweets and jokes after which he had to step down as the Oscars host in 2019.